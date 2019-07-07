Shy Glizzy Shares "How I'm Coming" Video

Shy Glizzy comes through with new clip.

After storming through with his Covered N Blood project, Shy Glizzy has stepped back, returning to the project to drop off a music video for his "How I'm Coming" selection.

In the video, Shy Glizzy is doubling down on the track's instropective look at his journey thus far, dropping through with boasts of his come up: "Balenciaga, you bitches better be proud of me/You see me, mama? I really came from poverty."

Directed by Valley Vision, the video is the first to come of the Covered N Blood effort and points toward a new outfit of support for the effort. Get into the full video up top.