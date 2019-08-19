Shy Glizzy Gives 'Em That "Waikiki Flow"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard something new from Shy Glizzy. The DMV artist released his latest project, Covered N Blood in April. But he hasn't been absent completely. Since releasing Fully Loaded last October, he's been pushing the project heavy with brand new visuals. However, it looks like we might be able to expect a new body of work from Shy Glizzy sometime soon. Although no official announcement has been made, he slid through with an absolute banger for his fans earlier today titled, "Waikiki Flow." Along with a trippy visual with a hint of 90s inspiration, the rapper delivers a braggadocious and charismatic track that is nothing short of blessing on this Monday.

Peep Shy Glizzy's new song below and keep your eyes peeled for his next project.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't goin' outside unless I got a cutter on me

I ain't been the same n***a since they took my brother from me

Name top five, girl, he ain't got nothin' on me

Really could've fucked your main but I ain't have a rubber on me