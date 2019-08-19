mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy Gives 'Em That "Waikiki Flow"

Aron A.
August 19, 2019 19:58
237 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Waikiki Flow
Shy Glizzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shy Glizzy is back with new heat.


It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard something new from Shy Glizzy. The DMV artist released his latest project, Covered N Blood in April. But he hasn't been absent completely. Since releasing Fully Loaded last October, he's been pushing the project heavy with brand new visuals. However, it looks like we might be able to expect a new body of work from Shy Glizzy sometime soon. Although no official announcement has been made, he slid through with an absolute banger for his fans earlier today titled, "Waikiki Flow." Along with a trippy visual with a hint of 90s inspiration, the rapper delivers a braggadocious and charismatic track that is nothing short of blessing on this Monday. 

Peep Shy Glizzy's new song below and keep your eyes peeled for his next project.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't goin' outside unless I got a cutter on me
I ain't been the same n***a since they took my brother from me
Name top five, girl, he ain't got nothin' on me
Really could've fucked your main but I ain't have a rubber on me

Shy Glizzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  237
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Shy Glizzy new song new track Glizzy Gang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Shy Glizzy Gives 'Em That "Waikiki Flow"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject