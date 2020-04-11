Shy Glizzy Displays Raw Emotion On Gripping Single "Lonely Vibes"

D.C. artist Shy Glizzy has been making a name for himself over the last few years thanks to his unique melodic voice and ability to tell vivid stories in his songs. His skillset has only improved over the years and he finds himself flexing his skills on his latest single called "Lonely Vibes."

Upon starting the track, you will immediately notice the slow pacing and emotional atmosphere. Shy Glizzy begins to rap about loneliness and the feeling of seeing one of your friends pass away. He tries to fill the void with women and simple pleasures although none of those things seem to work as he finds himself lamenting about the pain of his loss on the chorus. "Blood all in my eyes, I seen real life/I seen thugs cry, I seen doves fly," is perhaps one of the best illustrations that the artist uses throughout the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

I heard another nigga got left last night

That's why I gotta keep a heater on my right side

Woke up to a phone call, a nigga said my homie died

Feel like the realest of 'em all, I'm on my lonely vibes