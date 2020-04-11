mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy Displays Raw Emotion On Gripping Single "Lonely Vibes"

Alexander Cole
April 11, 2020 10:27
220 Views
01
1
Image via Shy GlizzyImage via Shy Glizzy
Image via Shy Glizzy

Lonely Vibes
Shy Glizzy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shy Glizzy is painting a vivid picture on his latest track, "Lonely Vibes"


D.C. artist Shy Glizzy has been making a name for himself over the last few years thanks to his unique melodic voice and ability to tell vivid stories in his songs. His skillset has only improved over the years and he finds himself flexing his skills on his latest single called "Lonely Vibes." 

Upon starting the track, you will immediately notice the slow pacing and emotional atmosphere. Shy Glizzy begins to rap about loneliness and the feeling of seeing one of your friends pass away. He tries to fill the void with women and simple pleasures although none of those things seem to work as he finds himself lamenting about the pain of his loss on the chorus. "Blood all in my eyes, I seen real life/I seen thugs cry, I seen doves fly," is perhaps one of the best illustrations that the artist uses throughout the song.

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I heard another nigga got left last night
That's why I gotta keep a heater on my right side
Woke up to a phone call, a nigga said my homie died
Feel like the realest of 'em all, I'm on my lonely vibes

Shy Glizzy lonely vibes new songs new music Songs
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Shy Glizzy Displays Raw Emotion On Gripping Single "Lonely Vibes"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject