Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz Drop Off Smooth New Single "Good Evening"

Coming out of Baltimore, Shordie Shordie has proven himself as an artist to watch out for as he continues to provide some dope tracks with plenty of vibes that catch a late-night wave. Fans have taken notice of the artist and with more songs on the horizon, he will certainly increase his profile. His potential was recently expanded upon thanks to a recent collab with Murda Beatz on the song "Good Evening."

This track features those signature vibes one would come to expect from Shordie Shordie all while Murda Beatz provides some silky smooth production that works perfectly with the Baltimore artist's vocals. With the days getting shorter, this is a great track to play as the night sets in.

Quotable Lyrics:

Or ask her where she at, know she probably in the crib

Textin' to the GM, to the bitches in the way

So shout out to the BMs that's never in the way

Or shout out to the real ones, got me stuck in situations

'Cause he don't take the time off, just to touch you on the daily