mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ShooterGang Kony Returns With Fresh New Single "On Da Flo"

Alexander Cole
October 04, 2020 13:40
60 Views
21
0
ShooterGang KonyShooterGang Kony
ShooterGang Kony

On Da Flo
ShooterGang Kony

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
80% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

ShooterGang Kony is sounding focused on his new single "On Da Flo."


ShooterGang Kony has been making waves out of Sacramento. The artist has been getting looks from the likes of E-40 and his hard-hitting songs have become immediate fan-favorites. Kony is looking to come through with a brand new project called Still Kony 2 on October 16th and to promote it, he has come through with some new singles, the latest of which being "On Da Flo."

This is yet another dope single from the artist as he can be found delivering some aggressive bars over a beat with plenty of bounce. Fans are already loving the new song and it's certainly created some hype for the album which drops in just a couple of weeks.

Give this song a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put a laser on the 40, now I'm activated
You don't want to beef with Kony, cuz he never made it
I've been standing in the field throwing doubles aces
From court cases to E-40 tour stages

ShooterGang Kony
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  60
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
ShooterGang Kony ShooterGang Kony On Da Flo new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS ShooterGang Kony Returns With Fresh New Single "On Da Flo"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject