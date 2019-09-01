At least five people have died with 21 others injured after a shooter opened fire throughout west Texas Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement confirms that the gunman was shot and killed at a movie theater, believing that he was acting alone.

“This was a joint effort by just a multitude of departments to find this animal and bring him to justice,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

Police say the suspect randomly shot victims throughout the cities of Midland and Odessa. Gerke, in a press conference, detailed the timeline of events revealing that it began with a routine stop when the driver of a gold Honda was pulled over and responded by shooting a Department of Public Safety officer.

Gerke says the gunman traveled into Odessa and began shooting multiple victims. He soon abandoned the car and hijacked a postal truck before continuing his deady rampage.

"The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "We will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy [...] We offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa."

This marks the second mass shooting to take place in Texas this month. Four weeks ago, a lone gunman killed 22 people in El Paso.