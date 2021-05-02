Fans have been early awaiting a new album from Shelley fka DRAM. The singer's 2016 debut, Big Baby DRAM has aged incredibly but there's been so much to happen in his career including a name change. His new self-titled album is arguably one of the best R&B releases of the year so far. At 10-songs, he keeps the features to a minimum but the guest appearances that do lend their talents to the tracklist bring out the best in Shelley. "All Pride Aside" ft. Summer Walker was a necessary addition to this week's R&B Season playlist update.

Earlier this week, we shared a list of "The Next Generation Of R&B" exploring the new voices in the genre which included Montreal-based group Chiiild. Last year's Synthetic Soul came just before the pandemic struck but it certainly became a necessary vibe for maintaining one's sanity indoors. This summer, they're expected to drop Hope For Sale which they gave us a taste of this week with "Gone."

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard has been getting even more experimental with each project. On Friday, she unleashed her latest body of work, Second Line. "Voodoo (Intermission)" is a short highlight on the project that finds Richard's flexing her vocal prowess over wavy guitar chords. Another necessary addition for this week's R&B Season playlist.

