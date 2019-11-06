San Jose Sharks' left winger Evander Kane has reportedly been sued by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for failing to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers (essentially loans from the casino) given to him in April.

According to reports, Kane took out eight separate credits that totaled half a mil while the team was in Vegas for their first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas claims that the 28-year old star has refused to pay back the $500,000 in gambling markers, so now they're suing for that money as well as attorney fees, court costs, etc.

$500K is certainly nothing to scoff at but it's not like Kane is strapped for cash - he is currently in the second year of a 7-year, $49 million deal. Kane and the Sharks (5-10-1) will make the trip to Vegas on Thursday, November 21.