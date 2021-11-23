If you've been following Shaq's post-NBA career, then you would know that he has invested in a lot of different companies. The NBA legend is always looking for new opportunities, and back in 2016, he wanted to get into the cannabis industry. Legal weed has become a massive industry as of late and with numerous states legalizing the drug, it should come as no surprise that Shaq would want in on the potential gains.

According to TMZ, he and Jerome Crawford invested $150,000 in a legal cannabis start-up, however, just a year into the endeavor, things were already looking shady. In a new lawsuit leveled against Shaq's former business partners, it was revealed that in 2017, Shaq noticed that the company didn't have any licences and that they weren't actually growing like they said they would.

After getting lawyers involved, the company was set to pay Shaq back in $10K increments, however, after giving Shaq $20,000, they eventually stopped paying. Now, Shaq and Crawford are launching full-blown lawsuits against the businessmen, and they want upwards of $1 million as they believed they are owed interest on their initial investment.

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will play out, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

