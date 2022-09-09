Shaq is one of the most prominent former players in the NBA media right now. As many of you already know, he is an analyst on TNT where he is quite critical of the new generation of players. He is also a big critic of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been immensely disappointing since acquiring Russell Westbrook.

The former Lakers champion believes the Lakers are missing a few pieces right now, and during an interview with Uproxx, Shaq spoke about what the Lakers need if they actually want to get back into a contending position. As you will see, Shaq wants the Lakers to get some grinders, as well as guys who can actually shoot the basketball.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA

“Yes, LeBron and [Anthony Davis] stay healthy, they’ll be okay,” Shaq said. “But in order to be championship quality, they need to pieces around them. Pat Beverley is a good piece, he’s a defensive piece. Russ, I don’t know what he’s gonna do, I don’t know how they’re going to use him. But they need some dogs like Beverley, they need some rebounders, and they need some shooters. That’s all you need. It’s not rocket science. You need a floor leader, someone that’s gonna dominate consistently, every night, you need a knockdown shooter, and you need a guy that’s gonna ruffle some feathers. That’s it. That’s how you win a championship.”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The Lakers won a title two years ago, but since that time, they haven't seemed very close to repeating that success. In a stacked Western Conference, the Lakers are in for yet another very difficult season.

