Steph Curry just came off of an incredible season in which he won his fourth title as a member of the Golden State Warriors. It was a truly special championship for Curry, especially since it was the first time he was ever able to win the Finals MVP. This is the one thing that Curry still did not have on his resume, and it was about time he got it.

While speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal gave his take on Curry and whether or not anyone can beat the Warriors this season. As you will see, Shaq thinks this upcoming season belongs to the Warriors again. In fact, he is even calling Steph the best in the whole world.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“Yeah, by far,” O’Neal said when asked if Curry was truly the best. “Hell yeah. As Kenny [Smith] would tell you, you can have a category, but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.”

This is going to be seen as a huge hot take by many people, but it is hard to disagree after what Curry pulled off last season. Let us know if you agree with Shaq, in the comments down below.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

[Via]