Back in August, a 12-year-old boy by the name of Isaiah Payton was tragically shot by a stray bullet in a shooting. Payton was leaving a high school football game when the incident occurred and it left him paralyzed from the chest down. Once Payton was stabilized in the hospital, he was unable to leave due to the fact his family's apartment wasn't accessible enough for his disability.

Shaq heard about Payton's story and decided to partner up with Papa John's to find the family a new home and is going to pay all of their bills for a year. It's an incredible gesture that the NBA legend got to speak on recently.