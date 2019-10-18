Shaq is always doing some good work in the community.
Back in August, a 12-year-old boy by the name of Isaiah Payton was tragically shot by a stray bullet in a shooting. Payton was leaving a high school football game when the incident occurred and it left him paralyzed from the chest down. Once Payton was stabilized in the hospital, he was unable to leave due to the fact his family's apartment wasn't accessible enough for his disability.
Shaq heard about Payton's story and decided to partner up with Papa John's to find the family a new home and is going to pay all of their bills for a year. It's an incredible gesture that the NBA legend got to speak on recently.
"We’re going to give her some furniture, TVs and pay her rent off for a year and help her get on her feet," Shaq explained to WXIA-TV. "I was watching the story and it’s just sad. It could have been any one of us. It could have been my son. It could’ve been your cousin."
Shaq's efforts will help this family immensely as they adjust to their son's new way of life. It's a beautiful gesture that will go a long way for the Payton's. If there is one thing for sure here, it's that Shaq is much more than just an athlete and entrepreneur.