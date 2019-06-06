During the Eastern Conference Finals, Danny Green was struggling to make shots for the Toronto Raptors. Green was benched at times by head coach Nick Nurse, who needed his best players out on the court to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks. Green has been much better in the Finals and on Wednesday night, he had one of his best games of the playoffs after scoring 18 points on six three-pointers. He was 6-10 shooting on the night and was a huge factor in the Raptors taking a 2-1 lead in their series against the Golden State Warriors.

Before the game, Green went over to the TNT panel and spoke with Shaq who offered him some solid advice before the game. Essentially, Shaq told the Raptors star to stop "F***cking around" and just "leave it." Shaq explained his interaction with Green, joking that he the content of the conversation wasn't suitable for television.

After the game, Green thanked Shaq for his words of wisdom, joking that the big man was a "pure shooter" that knew how to motivate him in these trying times. Green also explained that after the night he had, it's easy to say Shaq was a big part of it all.

If the Raptors hope to win the series, they better hope Green starts talking to Shaq every night because at this rate, it seems to be working wonders.