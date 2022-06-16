Shaq is one of the most dominant figures to ever grace the NBA. During his prime, Shaq was pretty well unstoppable, and had his prime lasted just a little bit longer, there would be an argument for him to be a top-three player in NBA history. Having said that, if there is anyone capable enough to speak on today's era of NBA basketball, it would most certainly be him.

As many have come to realize, Shaq is very critical of this generation as he believes they are pretty soft. When it comes to big men like Dwight Howard and Rudy Gobert, Shaq has been less than complimentary, and that won't be changing anytime soon.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Complex, Shaq spoke about the way big-men play defense these days and how it doesn't even compare to his own generation. He also noted that the three-point game has rendered some big-men way too soft as they aren't focused on defending as much.

"Most of these big guys they have now are powder puffs," Shaq said matter-of-factly. "They want to shoot jumpers."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Unless the game gets a lot more aggressive, Shaq will probably continue with these critiques. Of course, it makes for good TV and in the eyes of TNT, Shaq should never change.

Hard to disagree there.

