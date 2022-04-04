Shaq is not a very big fan of Dwight Howard, and he never will be. The two have been huge rivals ever since the late 2000s when Dwight was proving himself to be the best center in the league. Howard was able to win numerous Defensive Player of The Year awards, and in the eyes of many, he remains a lock for the Hall of Fame, even if his career saw a dramatic fall-off in the mid to late 2010s.

Well, now, Howard is on the Lakers, who are struggling mightily right now. Shaq spoke about these struggles on TNT recently, and noted that the Lakers have three Hall of Famers, and that they should be a lot better.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the clip below, Shaq is told that the Lakers actually have five Hall of Fame players. The hosts began to list these players, starting with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. From there, Carmelo Anthony was named, which forced Shaq to concede the Lakers have four HOFers. Once Howard was named, the panel agreed that the Lakers have five superstars, although Shaq was still not convinced. He took a hard stance at just four, and would not say Howard's name.

Needless to say, Shaq still harbors a ton of resentment towards Howard, and that is not going to change anytime soon. As for Howard himself, he probably couldn't care less as the Hall of Fame will be calling once he calls it quits, for good.