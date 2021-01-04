Shaq has had a large distaste for other big men, throughout his career as both a player and as an analyst. For instance, Shaq was livid at the likes of Dwight Howard when he was winning all of his defensive player of the year awards back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The Shaq and Howard feud lasted a very long time and to this day, they still go back and forth.

More recently, Shaq has been setting his sights on Rudy Gobert, who recently got a massive $200 million contract from the Utah Jazz. Shaq doesn't seem to like it when big men get rewarded and just a few days ago, Shaq roasted Gobert for his stats. Now that a couple of days have passed, Shaq isn't letting up as he took to IG last night to remind Gobert of what would have happened had they ever played against each other.

"I would had 45 pts 16 rebound ten missed free throws in three quarters. He woulda had 11 pts four rebounds and fouled out in 3 quarters. I'm a G," Shaq said.

This beef seems to be a bit one-sided as Gobert doesn't seem to care about these petty squables. Due to recent events, Gobert has become a bit of a punching bag, and there is no doubt that Shaq is just feasting on that for some laughs.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images