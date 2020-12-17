LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved to be the best duo in the entire NBA last season and heading into this year, it seems likely that they will be the best in the league, once again. Some fans and critics have compared the two to the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, who were legendary teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, these two won three-straight titles together, so comparing LeBron and AD to Shaq and Kobe is a lot to live up to.

While speaking to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Shaq spoke on the idea of AD or LeBron being compared to himself and Kobe. As one can imagine, Shaq wasn't very receptive to the idea and laid out why there will never be a duo like "Shaq and Kobe."

Harry How/Allsport/Getty Images

“There will never be the next [Shaq and Kobe],” O’Neal said. “We don’t need them to catch up to us. Kobe and myself were not trying to catch Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] … Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated. We don’t want to get into the situation where they can be the next us because there will never be a next us. Magic and Kareem can never be us. We could never be Magic and Kareem. And we can never be LeBron and AD.”

Shaq's answer makes a lot of sense and if you were to ask LeBron or AD the same thing, they would probably have similar answers. NBA players are all about carving out their own legacies, and it's clear that LeBron and AD are well on their way to creating something both special and unique, in L.A.

Harry How/Getty Images

