Kobe Bryant's tragic passing is something that still doesn't seem real to many sports fans. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26th. His death will forever be something in which people remember where they were when they found out about it.

Kobe's passing has been particularly hard on his former teammates, including Shaq who certainly had his fair share of ups and downs with the Black Mamba. In a recent interview, Shaq spoke about all of the pain he has been feeling and what he did when he first heard the news. As he explains, he immediately began watching old games in which he and Kobe were at their best.

“When he passed away, I couldn’t believe it,” O'Neal told the Hollywood Reporter. “I watched every playoff game that we ever played. I just sat in my room and told people I don’t want to talk to anyone. And I am just looking at him [on film] like it can’t be true because he is right there on the screen.”

A month after Bryant's death, Shaq went on to deliver a touching yet humorous speech at Kobe's memorial at the Staples Center. While Kobe is no longer with us, we're sure he was somewhere laughing at Shaq's jokes about Kobe's competitive spirit.

