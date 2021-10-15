Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith has had all eyes on him since his longtime co-host Max Kellerman was booted from ESPN's First Take, especially amid reports that the show's ratings have tanked and his heavy reporting on Kyrie Irving's COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. On Thursday, Stephen A. was once again a topic of discussion in the sports world, but for a far more celebratory reason: his 54th birthday.

One person who made sure to wish Stephen A. Smith a happy birthday was Shaquille O'Neal.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

However, while wishing Stephen A. Smith a happy 54th birthday, Shaq also took a moment to make fun of the polarizing sports analyst. In a hilarious video posted to Instagram, Shaq sings, "You'll never find....A hairline like mine," before showing off an extremely receding and crooked hairline. According to the basketball Hall-of-Famer, the new hairline was inspired by Stephen A.'s, and he shared two additional photos of the fake hairline that he jokingly claims he'll be rocking all season-long.

"Happy birthday to my good friend @stephenasmith," Shaq says in the post's caption. "I'm rocking my hairline like this all season. All because you are my favorite guy. Love you young man I mean old man."

See the photos and video from Shaq's birthday roast of Stephen A. Smith below.