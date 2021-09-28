He's one of the most famous sports figures in the world but Shaquille O'Neal does not want to be known as a celebrity. In our current culture, it seems as everyone is vying for their 15 minutes of fame, but while millions are hoping to be the faces behind the net big trend, Shaq doesn't want any part of the title.

Shaq is known to be an approachable figure and we often hear stories about him doing good deeds while out and about. While speaking with the New York Post about his Kellogg campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers icon explained why he dodges the "Celebrity" label.

"These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one," he told the outlet. "I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it... I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are," he added. "Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking minds with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.”

“All my life, everyone probably gets stereotyped, but us celebrities, we get stereotyped because most of these celebrities are out of their mind. I don’t do that. I’m a regular person that listened, followed his dreams, and made it. But just because I made it doesn't mean I'm bigger than you. Just 'cause I made it doesn't mean I'm smarter than you. Just 'cause I have more money than you doesn't mean I'm better than you."

"I've never been that way, and I'll never be that way. So, I don't want to be in that category with them people." Still, it may be difficult for the world to see him as otherwise, but his fans understood his point. Check out Shaq explaining himself below.

