Shaq got to spend a lot of time at the Staples Center during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. In that building, Shaq was able to win three titles with the likes of Kobe Bryant, and in the eyes of many, the Staples Center will always be remembered for that Lakers three-peat team. Now, however, the name is about to go by the wayside as Crypto.com purchased the naming rights for a whopping $700 million. The name will officially change on Christmas Day, although fans aren't interested in calling the building anything other than Staples.

On a recent episode of "The Big Podcast With Shaq," the NBA legend spoke about the new name change and how he doesn't actually care that much. In fact, Shaq believes the current Lakers are not living up to the legacy of the building, and that they don't deserve to be associated with the Staples Center name.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"I'm glad they taking the name of the Staples Center down," Shaq said. "That was our building. Congratulations to the owners on getting a new deal. But, hey, Staples Center belongs to Shaq and Kobe. Forever." Shaq's comments may come across as harsh, although considering the Lakers' underwhelming start to the season, it is hard to argue with him.

As for the Staples Center, the signage around the arena is already coming down, which is a sign that the new era is upon us. For many Lakers fans, it's going to be a sad day when they have to start calling the place by the name of a cryptocurrency exchange.

[Via]