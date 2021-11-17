Los Angeles Lakers fans woke up to some interesting news this morning as it was revealed that the Staples Center would have its name changed to the Crypto.com Arena. The Staples Center is a name that fans have become accustomed to as plenty of legendary players and moments have passed through the building. At this point, it doesn't make sense to call the arena anything other than "Staples," but now, it will have to go by the name of one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

One person who has a lot of nostalgia for Staples is none other than Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa. She saw Kobe win five NBA titles in the Staples Center, and it is an arena that is pivotal to his legacy. Having said that, it should be no surprise that she would have a reaction to the news.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

On her Instagram story, Vanessa posted a photo of Staples with the caption "Forever known as 'The House That Kobe Built.'" Needless to say, no matter what the name of the arena is called, Bryant will always associate it with the efforts of her husband. This is probably a sentiment that other Lakers fans share, especially now that the building is being stripped of its historic nomenclature.

