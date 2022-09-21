Shannon Sharpe is a massive Lakers fan, especially when it comes to LeBron James. Sharpe has always referred to LeBron as the GOAT which constantly gets under the skin of his Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless. With that being said, there is no doubt that Sharpe has been critical of the team, especially in light of how bad they were last season.

Most recently, the Lakers added players like Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder. These players are all point guards, just like Russell Westbrook. In Sharpe's eyes, many of these new moves are simply non-sensical, and while speaking on Undisputed recently, Sharpe gave his two cents on Pelinka's plan for the future.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

“This doesn’t make any sense," Sharpe said. "The Lakers have six or seven guards, this isn't college...I hope Rob Pelinka has a plan and it better be a damn good one."

Pelinka has been heavily criticized since becoming the Lakers GM and for good reason. Sure, he helped get the team a title in 2020, but since that time, the Lakers have been punching well below their weight.

The Lakers will be given just a few weeks to silence the critics. If they get out to a bad start, you can be sure that critics like Sharpe are going to be calling for some firings, and perhaps some trades as well.