Nate Robinson suffered what was easily the worst loss of his sports career on Saturday night as he was brutally knocked out by YouTuber Jake Paul during the undercard of the Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. Paul was clearly the better fighter and many noted that Robinson should never have gotten into the ring, to begin with. Regardless, Robinson has accepted his loss like a man, and moving forward, he will most likely not be returning to the boxing ring, which is probably for the best.

In the aftermath of the fight, memes began to hit the internet extremely quickly, and fellow athletes weren't exactly shy to let Robinson know how they felt about his performance. Perhaps the funniest example of this came from Shannon Sharpe who took to IG saying "Told you not to take this fight. Plus you’re wearing Knicks colors, WTF did you expect to happen."

The meme immediately took off on social media as various athletes couldn't help but laugh at the whole situation. Even LeBron James ended up joining in on the fun as he took to Sharpe's comments with a plethora of laughing emojis.

Clearly, everyone is having a good time at Robinson's expense, and it doesn't seem like the memes will let up anytime soon.