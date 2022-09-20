Just last week, it was revealed that Dennis Schroder would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal. It was a wild move that many were surprised by, especially since Schroder once declined $84 million from the Lakers. Now, the purple and gold will be paying him a measly $2.5 million, although Schroder seems excited, regardless.

While speaking to Basket News, Schroder revealed that he has had a productive conversation with LeBron James and that the Lakers superstar is excited to have Schroder on board again. The German basketball star is ready to prove to the world he's still got it, and playing with LeBron again is certainly a great opportunity.

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

“LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder said. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was covid, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The Lakers already have quite a few point guards on the team so it is still unknown whether or not Schroder will be getting much playing time. Either way, it's cool to see him back in a Lakers uniform and there is no doubt that this will be a very interesting season.

