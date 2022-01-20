Sha'Carri Richardson has become a huge star in the United States over the last year or so. While trying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson was disqualified after testing positive for weed usage. Immediately following this ban, Richardson received an outpouring of support that eventually fell by the wayside after a slew of public comments that had her putting her foot in her mouth. Not to mention, a last-place finish at a recent 100m dash also had fans going against her.

Now, Richardson is waiting for the next big sporting event, and in the meantime, there are rumors about what she might be doing off of the track. For instance, there was a leak today that said Sha'Carri, NeNe Leakes, Jillian Michaels, and more, would all be participating in the next season of "Celebrity Big Brother" which starts on February 2nd.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

According to TMZ, who spoke with Richardson's rep Ashley Blackwood, the rumors are completely false. However, Blackwood did say "Sha’Carri was contacted months ago to be on Big Brother and declined. All coverage on her participating are false and simply just rumors.” Needless to say, her team was very quick to shut down any rumors that she was about to do reality TV.

It would have been an odd sight to behold, especially given the fact that her fame only came about last summer. Either way, Richardson will not be on the show, however, we're sure the cast will be announced soon.

Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo/Getty Images

