Making its cinematic debut at Sundance Film Festival this year, we just received our first look into Sub Eleven Seconds--a documentary centered around the rising Olympian-star Sha'Carri Richardson. Executive Produced by the late great Virgil Abloh, Sub Eleven Seconds offers an intimate peek into the ambitious mindset of Sha'Carri Richardson as she attempts to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian.

Filmed during the Summer 2021 U.S.A Track & Field Olympic Trials, Sub Eleven Seconds was produced through Virgil Abloh's Architecture Film--an indie film collective featuring the likes of Mahfuz Sultan and Chloe Sultan. As per Blackfilm.com, the upcoming mini-doc walks viewers through Sha'Carri's "quest" as she prepares for the Olympic Trials.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Per Blackfilm.com:

"Sub Eleven Seconds is a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha'Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games. Sprinting the 100-meter dash is one of the most expressive feats a human being can attempt; what is it like to spend years of one's life dedicated to clocking the shortest conceivable time? A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial "10,000 hours" along Sha'Carri's path to master her craft as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world's stage."

Sha'Carri recently dropped off the trailer for the Balfic-directed mini-doc via her Twitter to begin the hype for the movie amongst her fans.&

Sub Eleven Seconds is just one of the fifty-nine projects that will be making their grand debut at this year's acclaimed Sundance Festival. Are you excited about this documentary? Is there a Sundance Film that you're anticipating? Sound off in the comments.

