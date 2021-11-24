During a recent taping of WWE's 'Raw', wrestling superstar Seth Rollins was unexpectedly tackled by an unruly fan and told TMZ after the "terrifying" incident that the fan should be banned from all WWE events, for the time being at least.

After exiting the ring and walking up the arena's ramp, Rollins was suddenly attacked by the fan and brought to the ground, before security intervened and eventually separated the altercation from potentially escalating. Flying into Los Angeles shortly after the incident, Rollins told reporters that the experience was "terrifying" and gave his perspective on what went down.

"It happened very quickly," the WWE Superstar told TMZ outside LAX. "So, I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security team would come and do their job, which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on, you know? Hope that everyone is okay."

JP Yim/Getty Images

The shocking event came as a surprise to 35-year-old Rollins and the WWE fans watching, as some may have initially thought the altercation was scripted and part of the show's regular-scheduled entertainment. Rollins quickly claimed that it was not, adding, "Well once the tackle happened, I knew what was going on. I mean, the guy was barreling around the corner."

Thankfully Rollins wasn't injured during the incident, saying that, "I mean it was startling, but it was a tackle. [So] no serious injuries, nothing like that. I was safe, he was safe. Everything's okay."

The fan was charged with attempted assault following the altercation, and as far as him attending future live WWE events, Rollins suggested that the fan, "should probably not be allowed at the events... for the time being, at least."

Watch the actual video of the fan-wrestler altercation, below:

