Seth Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in the WWE right now, and whenever he is fighting, fans are taking notice. Of course, just like any superstar, his presence in the industry can be quite polarizing. There are some out there who love him, while there are others who absolutely despise him and would do anything to see him lose.

Last night, Rollins was in Brooklyn for Monday Night Raw which took place at the Barclay's Center. It was a pretty great event, however, there was some debauchery following Rollins' first appearance of the night, and it was captured by cameras as well as by fans in attendance.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

As you can see in the clips below, Rollins was charged by a random fan, and he was even brought to the ground. The referee tried to put a stop to it, although eventually, some security guards showed up and subdued the man, who was later identified as Elisah Spencer. The 24-year-old has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

It was a truly bizarre moment that had many fans confused as to whether or not it was simply part of the script. Rollins even went along with the whole thing, asking the fan if he wanted more. Needless to say, Rollins a professional at all times.