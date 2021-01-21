Seth Rogen is known for dabbling in Twitter beef, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has now been added to his list of victims. The Pineapple Express star lit the fire by arguing with the Texas senator about American politics.

Freshly sworn-in President Joe Biden issued an order to rejoin The Paris Agreement, and Cruz took to his professional Twitter to say Biden cares more about Paris’ citizens than the livelihood of Americans. Several hours later Rogen responded, “Fuck off you fascist.”

Cruz did not care for Rogen’s vulgar words, and immediately responded with a dragging of his own on his personal Twitter, calling Rogen a “rich, angry Hollywood celebrity” and that those are typical characteristics of the Democratic party. The implication that Rogen is not on the side of workers or union members angered the actor further.

The Knocked Up star responded again, directly, and said, “Haha get f**ked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown,” referring to the result of Cruz’s attempt to overturn Biden’s win in the presidential election, leading to the Capitol Hill riots that took place on January 6.

“If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you,” Rogen added, referencing Donald Trump attacking Cruz’s wife’s looks during a debate in the 2016 race.

The Neighbors actor also let him know he is a member of four unions. Cruz hasn’t responded since.

