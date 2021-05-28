Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came into their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers as underdogs. In the first two games, the team was able to flip that script as they came away with huge wins in Los Angeles. Now, the Mavericks are coming home with a 2-0 series lead, and NBA fans are hoping that the Mavericks can pull off the upset. As for the Clippers, they need all hands on deck to mount a comeback, and players like Serge Ibaka are crucial for such a run.

Unfortunately, Ibaka won't be playing tonight as he is suffering from a back problem, according to Yahoo! Sports. Clippers fans have been clamoring for Ty Lue to give Ibaka more playing time and tonight could have been that opportunity. Now, the Clippers will have to operate without one of their best defensive players.

Throughout the series, the Clippers' star players have been solid however it simply hasn't been enough for the team to get any wins. With Lue facing criticism from pundits and fans alike, it will be interesting to see how he finesses lineup considering he is down a man.

If you want to watch Game 3, it will take place tonight at 9:30 PM EST.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images