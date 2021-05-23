Coming into the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers were favored to do big things. Near the end of the season, it felt like they were tanking to avoid the Los Angeles Lakers, and in the end, the strategy worked as they got the fourth seed and drew the Dallas Mavericks. Yesterday afternoon, the Clippers had an opportunity to take command of their first-round series against the Mavs and in the early going of the game, it really felt like they were going to come out on top.

However, in the second half, Luka Doncic of the Mavericks took complete control all while Kawhi Leonard was a non-factor. In the end, the Mavericks won the game and took an early series lead that should certainly concern the Clippers, moving forward.

Harry How/Getty Images

The Clippers choked in the playoffs against the Nuggets last year and many have been wondering if they would do the same in 2021. Of course, one game does not make a series, however, fans are already getting their slander ready. NBA Twitter was an absolute minefield yesterday, with Clippers haters going off about how the team and franchise are full of frauds.

Fans love to overreact although you can't help but laugh at some of the jokes that were made last night. These narratives surrounding the Clippers won't go away until they start winning big games and as it stands, they have already put themselves in a hole.