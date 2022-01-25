Sean Payton has been one of the best coaches in the entire NFL over the last few years, and he was even able to win himself a Super Bowl when paired up with Drew Brees. Since that time, the Saints have still remained competitive, although it's clear that things are about to take a turn for the worse. The Saints are going to be $74 million over the cap next season, and no one is particularly excited about what the roster will look like.

Having said that, there have been various reports over the past couple of days about Payton's commitment to the Saints and whether or not he would actually want to stay with them, especially given the situation.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Today, Payton made up his mind as he retired from coaching. According to Ian Rapoport, Payton will now be leaving the Saints and the rumor is that he will not be coming back to coach anyone. Of course, the legendary coach could decide to change his mind, but for now, he is done.

After the news broke on Twitter, fans took to social media with some pretty hilarious memes about the whole thing. As you can see, many feel as though Payton is doing this so he can coach for the Cowboys, while others believe he was simply fed up with the Saints cap management.

Either way, you're bound to get a good chuckle out of some of the tweets that can be found, below.