Sean Paul Taps Busy Signal For "Boom" From Forthcoming "Live N Livin" Album

Erika Marie
March 04, 2021 21:11
Boom
Sean Paul Feat. Busy Signal

The record will arrive next week, and Dutty Paul and Busy Signal are ready to get you on the dancefloor.


In one week, Sean Paul will release one of two albums he has planned for the year. Dutty Paul has been making bodies moves for decades, topping charts, collaborating with some of our favorite artists, and representing Dancehall to the best of his ability. Live N Livin is the album where he continues to connect with his roots, and the Grammy Award-winner is warming up fans with his latest single from the record, "Boom" featuring Busy Signal.

“The album is called Live & Living. I'm kind of throwing it back in everyone's face who said Dancehall is dead,” Sean Paul told HNHH exclusively. “We have a very strong pulse. So, here we are. Live and living. I believed in the music as a kid, as a teenager, and I've been able to become an artist to bring new fans to this genre internationally. I feel like I am an ambassador of, and a coach on, the music.”

Make sure to check out our exclusive interview with Sean PaulSean Paul Speaks On Beyoncé-Jay-Z Rumors, Dancehall's Clash Culture, & New Album. Stream "Boom" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Me a lockdown your body like me a ZoZo
When you whine to the top and you take it to the floor
The way how you drop it pon me you make di place explore (that gyal)

