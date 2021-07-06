It's been a little over a year since The Last Dance was released ahead of schedule for the world to lose itself in through the dawn of quarantine. And while Dennis Rodman may have always seemed to be the odd man out as far as personality and bravado were concerned, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen always has just as much ridiculous stuff to say as the next guy. In his defense, though, he was right this time.

In Pippen's interview with Dan Patrick, he tapped in to talk about what he believes his career would've been like had he never been traded from Seattle to Chicago on draft night.

With as much confidence as always, he said, "I would have had some pretty good teammates, especially if we were still landing Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton. It is a team we played in the Finals. So, that sort of fit.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Some pretty good teammates"... as if the forward didn't get a chance to spend roughly nine years playing with Michael fucking Jordan. When the host went on to mention that it'd be an interesting matchup to see this hypothetical Sonics team against Chicago in the Finals, Pip responded with the major blow, admitting "It would have been a lot of fun. I don’t know if he (Jordan) would have made it that far. If you know what I mean. I’m just saying.”

Scottie's always been a bit outspoken amongst the media, occasionally to a fault, though this is a rather fair assessment. Do you think the Bulls stood a chance through the 90s if Jordan didn't have a true co-star?

[Via]