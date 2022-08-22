Scott Disick's Sunday wasn't so funday after the father of three flipped his Lamborghini on a drive through Calabasas.

As TMZ reports, the reality star was on a solo cruise earlier today (August 21) when he rolled his luxury SUV, sustaining a minor injury in the process. Sources say that Disick refused medical attention from paramedics who arrived on the scene, proving that his pain was far lower than it could've been based on photos of the accident.

Scott Disick in 2018 -- Scott Barbour/Getty Images

It initially remained unclear what caused the 39-year-old to flip his Lambo, though police suspected that speed was a likely factor based on a preliminary investigation.

In photos obtained by TMZ, though, we see a stone mailbox that's knocked over just feet away from the vehicle, laying on its side, causing some speculation that Disick might have smashed into the fixture, causing him to roll.

The KUWTK alum reportedly didn't appear impaired, and no other people or vehicles were injured. His Lamborghini was towed from the scene, but he ultimately was not cited for the crash.

Before his accident, Disick had a big weekend out in Los Angeles. First, he hit up Nobu for what looked like a dinner date with a mystery woman, and on Saturday (August 20) evening, he was spotted dining at Giorgio Baldi alongside Rod Stewart's 43-year-old daughter, socialite Kimberly Stewart.

While he was hitting the town, ex Kourtney Kardashian shared some heartwarming snapshots from her pool day with the duo's youngest, Reign – check them out below, and see pictures from Scott Disick's Calabasas crash here.





