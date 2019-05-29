Earlier this month, we reported that ScHoolboy Q had found his CrasH Talk album debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, falling short only against Hillsong United and P!nk on the chart spanning across genres. With the arrival of CrasH Talk, three album selects also found themselves making significant waves on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, namely: the 21 Savage-assisted "Floating," which debuted at No.25, the Travis Scott collab "CHopstix" at N0. 32, and "CrasH" at No. 46.

The artist's standout trap single from the album, "Floating," marked Q's second collaboration with ATL rapper 21 Savage. A video was released with the song, which juxtaposed the track's leisurely beat with super rapid and energetic visuals directed by Dave Free and Jack Bergert.

Last night, the "Californication" rapper took to Instagram to share the news that he had much more than just record sales to flex with his new CrasH Talk album, revealing that his “Floating” single had been chosen as this year’s NBA Finals official anthem.