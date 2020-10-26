ScHoolboy Q & 2 Chainz Spazzed On "What They Want"

First and foremost, happy thirty-fourth birthday to ScHoolboy Q, a man who has brought us entertainment through his music and social media antics alike. And while the latter deserves ample celebration in its own right, it feels fitting to highlight a gem from one of his finest musical accomplishments -- which is to say, the 2014 album Oxymoron. While there are plenty of standout cuts across the project, there's something immediately accessible about the Mike WiLL Made-It produced "What They Want," which finds Q connecting with Tity Boi over a hard-hitting banger.

Having amassed over twenty-six million views since its initial YouTube release, the single remains worthy of revisiting six-years down the line. "Might pull up in my bucket, This nine holds a good dozen," warns Q, his cold-hearted cadence pairing effortlessly with Mike WiLL's frigid synthesizers. "Might slide up in your cousin, just made a mil' and still thuggin'." Matching his energy is 2 Chainz, who catches a solid pocket and injects no shortage of character into his bars. "Yeah, this that four n**as in a Regal flow," he raps. "Speeding through the yellow lights, treat my Versace belt like it's a mistletoe."

Be sure to check this one out for old time's sake, and show some birthday love to the "Man Of The Year" in the comment section below. Is Oxymoron your favorite album from ScHoolboy Q?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Got a hat say Figg' on my gangsta tip

Don't trust no ho, I might sock the bitch

I'm apocalypse to your politics

Might cop the Phantom, get ghost

I can pay your bills with this coat

Need an extra band for this smoke

I can see for miles with this scope, n**ga