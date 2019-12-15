For Scarlett Johansson's sixth time hosting Saturday Night Live, the show went all out for the actress's Avengers-themed opening monologue.

The night seems to start off normal enough, but soon, Elf on the Shelf disintegrates before our very eyes: Thanos is back. Kenan Thompson shows up to play Nick Fury and warns ScarJo that, "It's not Thanos this time. Someone else has his glove."

"Yo man, this thing is insane. I got to stop getting high and buying stuff on eBay," Pete Davidson says with Thanos's glove in hand.

The monologue ends with an emotional moment from ScarJo who concludes, "This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here. And I met the love of my life here."

She is currently engaged to comedian Colin Jost who co-hosts of the Weekend Update part of the show. The two began dating in 2017 and have been engaged since May 2019.

Scarlett Johansson's newest movie, Marriage Story, is available on Netflix now. The film is a realistic depiction of divorce inspired by director Noah Baumbach's relationship with his ex-wife. It's been nominated for a handful of Golden Globes, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Motion Picture – Drama and more.