One of the most influential rappers to ever step to a mic might be calling it quits. On the latest episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast, Scarface dropped the bombshell announcement that he will officially be stepping away from rap to explore some of his other creative endeavors. However, the rapper will not be calling it quits without saying goodbye to his fans. Scarface also revealed he'd be hosting a farewell concert to offer his fans some proper closure.



"The cool part about it is, I get to say farewell twice," he explained. "I get to go out there and say farewell by myself, and then I get to say it with you."

He added, "I was saying some good sh*t. I probably could never write like that again. But it’s a beautiful thing when you’re able to express yourself with words and people fall in love with your ability to deliver a story."

Though he might be departing from the rap game, that doesn't mean he won't be dabbling in other genres in the future. [I'm] done with the rap," he added, per Hip-Hop Lately. "I want to do something different now ... If I could, I would love to go into a different lane of music. Maybe blues or rock. Maybe alternative. I want to do something different now."

