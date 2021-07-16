It was just about a week ago when Ice Cube told The Breakfast Club that he wasn't particularly interested in appearing on Verzuz, but a challenger has still stepped up to the plate. Last week, the Hip Hop legend was questioned about whether or not he would take his turn on the Verzuz stage. While he wasn't gung ho about a potential appearance, he did offer his take on how he would have set up the performances.

"My version of Verzuz would have been, I pull somebody out there like Chuck D or Public Enemy or something, and I play all the songs I love from him and he play all the songs he love from me," Cube suggested. "It's a lovefest. But, it's not something that I'm thinking about doing. If it comes about, who knows. I ain't sayin' yeah, I ain't sayin' no."

This week, Geto Boys icons Scarface and Willie D visited The Breakfast Club and were questioned about Verzuz, as well. Scarface was open to the idea and offered his choice of who he'd like to appear with. “I’ll do one with Cube," he said. Scarface even seemed to agree with Cube's setup.

“I’ll play all my favorite Cube sh*t, he’ll play all his favorite Face sh*t," he added. "I’ll beat him with that. I’ll kill him with the favorite Cube sh*t ’cause I got favorite Cube sh*t that can’t nobody touch.” This is a format that may be widely accepted by both artists and fans, but only time will tell if Verzuz takes the bait.

In the meantime, make sure to tune in Tuesday, August 3, to watch Dipset and The LOX go share the Verzuz stage. Watch Scarface and Willie D on The Breakfast Club below.