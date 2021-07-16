Despite being on the verge of releasing Pretty Bitch Music, Saweetie says her mother isn't all too happy with the project. In a new interview with Billboard's Chelsea Briggs, the "Best Friend" rapper explains that she explores her cultural roots on the project, and her mother, who is Filipino and Chinese, was surprised.

"I do talk some s--- in Tagalog," Saweetie explained in the interview. "My mom was really against it. My Asian side, they're very traditional -- they were immigrants. So it's like, their culture's a little bit more reserved. So, she was just like, 'Girl, I can't believe you just said that!'"



Rich Fury / Getty Images

She added that she'll have a Latin track on the project as well, which will feature two separate artists.

"It's just one of those records where the beat introduces the song before the lyrics even come on. I'm just really excited 'cause it's just a lot of fun!" she explained, declining to reveal who she would be collaborating with.

She added: "They've worked hard to get to where they're at, so the fact that I have them on there is just amazing."

Pretty Bitch Music has no set release date, but Saweetie confirms that "It's coming soon!"

