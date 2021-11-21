Saweetie is truly the queen of branding right now. Without a formal album out, she's secured partnerships with McDonald's, Crocs, and even was named MAC's Cosmetic's global brand ambassador. However, her album Pretty Bitch Musicis expected to be out next year after much delay but the anticipation continues to build. On Friday, she debuted her new record, "Icy Chain" which she brought to Saturday Night Live this weekend. The Bay Area rapper performed her new single, along with a medley of "Tap In" and "Best Friend" sans Doja Cat.



Fans initially expected Saweetie's new album to drop back in June but in an interview with Big Tigger, she explained that she wanted to make sure it was a perfect body of work that fully represents her. At the time, she said that she was reconstructing certain songs after sitting with the album in its entirety.

Unfortunately, the album's release has been pushed back until 2022. Prior to taking on hosting duties at the MTV Awards, she said that the album was lacking soul, so she made sure her vision came across to her audience.

"It’s dropping soon,” she said. “Honestly, it was a body of work with no soul. So right now, I’m working on the details because I really want the world to feel me.”

Check out her performance at SNL below.