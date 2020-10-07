It's time for another challenge wave and Saweetie is adding herself to the hype. People are bending over backwards, literally, so show off just how well they're able to balance a cup while moving from a standing position to having her legs behind their heads. Many have stormed social media to share their back-breaking attempts and while it's not an easy feat, Saweetie made it look like child's play.

Not only did Saweetie show off her skills, but she also called out a few other industry ladies to share their take on the challenge. "#redcupchallenge w my blue cup tag yo flexible friend I nominate @gabunion @yesimprettyvee @iamdanileigh @thegirljt @yungmiami305 @taymoneyduh," Saweetie wrote in her caption, mentioning cousin Gabrielle Union and friends DaniLeigh, Tay Money, Pretty Vee, and City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami.

DaniLeigh and Tay Money hopped in the comments to mention that they were down for the challenge, however, the other ladies have yet to answer Saweetie's call. The Bay Area rapper's fans have commented about how effortlessly she was able to make her way to the ground while balancing a cup on her head, so take a look at Saweetie's video.