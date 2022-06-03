Russell Westbrook has done a lot throughout his career in the NBA. He has broken some pretty impressive records, and off of the court, he is looking to make his mark in the fashion world. He has created his very own brand called Honor The Gift, and it seems as though he is already getting himself some major endorsements.

For instance, LeBron James' wife Savannah recently wore a pair of Honor The Gift pants to the premier of LeBron's new Netflix film "Hustle." The beige pants were quite nice and they worked perfectly with her leather corset top. Westbrook was a big fan of the fit, as he reposted Savannah on his IG story with some fire emojis.

Image via Instagram

LeBron noticed Westbrook's shoutout to his wife, and he made sure to respond quickly. In the Instagram story below, LeBron wrote "She killed those pants! You killed those joints bro!"

It was a nice showing of solidarity for Westbrook who has certainly gone through it over the last year or so. With his brand taking off, perhaps he will be entering next season with a bit of a clearer mind.

Image via Instagram

Let us know what you thought of Savannah's outfit, in the comments section down below.