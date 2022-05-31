Russell Westbrook had a bad season with the Los Angeles Lakers and with $47 million left on his contract, some fans aren't so convinced that he is going to have the motivation to get any better. The conventional wisdom has been that the Lakers would try to trade Westbrook but his value is at an all-time low right now. Having said that, trading him is a lot easier said than done.

In a recent article from Marc Stein, it was revealed that the Lakers are actually leaning towards keeping Westbrook. Of course, the team just hired a new head coach in Darvin Ham, and there is this belief that Ham can turn things around for Westbrook and provide him with an environment in which he would actually thrive.

Per Marc Stein:

"The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him. The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won't release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up."

The offseason is going to be a long one so we're sure the Lakers will go back and forth on this for a while. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from the NBA world.

