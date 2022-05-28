Big moves have been made in the Los Angeles Lakers' camp now that they have announced a new coach. The legendary team had a rough run for the 2021-2022 season with a 33-49 takeaway, prompting Frank Vogel to make a swift exit. Sports fans have been awaiting news about who would step into the head coach position and according to ESPN, a decision has been made.

The publication shared that Darvin Ham, lead assistant coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, will take on the role.



Jared C. Tilton / Staff / Getty Images

It was reported that Ham interviewed with the Lakers yesterday (May 26) and was officially offered the job this afternoon.

ESPN reported: "One of Ham's most important directives: finding a way to incorporate future Hall of Fame guard Russell Westbrook into the franchise's framework with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It was a significant subject of every Lakers coaching interview in the process, sources said."

The news of Ham's offer has caused an uproar in the basketball world and beyond, and Lakers star LeBron James is thrilled about what is to come for the franchise.

"So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!" James tweeted Friday night in response to the hiring.

Ham's journey in sports is well-documented and praised as he spent eight seasons playing in the NBA, including taking home a title in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Check out a few enthusiastic reactions about Darvin Ham joining the Lakers below.

