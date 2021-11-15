mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sauce Walka 2021 Run Continues With "Spill Drill"

Aron A.
November 15, 2021 14:01
Spill Drill
Sauce Walka

A$AP ILLZ presents Sauce Walka's latest project, "Spill Drill" ft. Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Hell Rell, and more.


Sauce Walka's continuing his hot streak in 2021 with the release of his latest project, Spill Drill. Executive produced by A$AP ILLZ, Walka deliver a 16-song tracklist that brings some of the New York flare to his Houston stylings. From the time the album opens with the title track, that influence is heard with Brooklyn drill-style production that you may have not expected to hear from Sauce Walka. Spill Drill continues to prove that the H-Town artist has no limit to his creative boundaries.

The latest offering from Sauce Walka enlists a slew of collaborators, as well. Paul Wall and Lil Keke assist on "Still Drippin Still Tippin," and Hell Rell appears on "Frenemy." Other appearances on the project include lildirtycup, Afrikillz, Voochie P, Sauce White, and Sauce WoodWinnin.

Check out the latest from Sauce Walka below. 

