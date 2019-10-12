mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sango & Xavier Omar Deliver On "What Do We Do?"

Milca P.
October 12, 2019 19:15
What Do We Do?
Xavier Omär & Sango Feat. Parisalexa

The duo returns with their latest.


Earlier in the year, Xavier Omar and Sango appropriately ushered in a new RCA deal by linking up to unleash "Thief." now, the duo links back up to share their latest "What Do w Do?" track making the rare decision to bring in an additional talent, finding a feature from songstress Parisalexa.

The new track precedes the beginning of Omar's forthcoming Hot Javi Tour in which he will be enlisting help from other R&B rising stars such as Kyle Dion, Baby Rose, ELHAE, along with Parisalexa.

The trek will kick off in Atlanta on November 29th and will last through February, concluding in Miami. Until that kicks off, get into "What Do We Do?" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Didn't we use to try when we got started?
Now we can't even lie this ain't our hardest
I think we can bring it back
Tell me what you care about
Air it out

