The rumours are false. A photo that's been circulating online claiming that 73-year-old Samuel L. Jackson met Martin Luther King Jr. back in 1966 has made its way onto one Tina Lawson's Instagram page, and upon seeing it, the actor didn't hesitate to let Mama T know that she was spreading some fake news.

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shooting pool in 1966," text above a black and white photograph of a group of young Black men and women reads. "Samuel L. Jackson, who was a freshman at Morehouse College at the time, is in the photo."

Greg Campbell/Getty Images

Lawson reposted the picture from @blackculturenews_, adding "convinced that Samuel L. Jackson has the craziest life on Earth," in the caption. "He was in Star Wars, Marvel movies, and met MLK!"

The Hitman's Bodyguard actor dropped off a comment to set the record straight. "Sorry @mstinalawson, that's NOT me," he wrote, adding extra emphasis; the post has since been deleted, but @theneighborhoodtalk nabbed screenshots showing the hilarious interaction before it was gone for good.

"Y'all better back off my Mama T," one user wrote in the replies. Others added, "she still right lol," and "yes it is Sam. Whatever Mama Tina says, is."

"Man I have to monitor my momma Facebook page for this same reason," someone else joked, earning them plenty of likes.

@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

In other news, Lawson also recently made headlines when discussing her daughter Beyoncé's 2006 hit song "Freakum Dress," revealing that she had to make a ton of dresses in order to satisfy Queen B's vision for the track's music video – read more about that here.